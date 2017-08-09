Bella Hadid Has Rediscovered Her “Greatest Passion” and It's Not Modeling

What would you expect Bella Hadid to do with time off? Embark on a tropical getaway? Spend an entire day at home with Gigi? Organize her closet? Nope.

The model took to Instagram on Tuesday to remind us that although modeling is what transformed her into a household name, it’s not her No. 1 passion. That’s right. Hadid doesn’t need flashy heels, lucrative ad campaigns, and a spot on every runway from New York to Milan. Instead, she only wants one thing: horses.

“Got to hack this beautiful baby girl today!!!! My one and greatest passion will always be horses and now I am back! With my heart re-filled with love and so much happiness,” she wrote as the caption to a pretty badass video of herself flaunting her equestrian skills. In the clip (below), Hadid wears the full horseback-riding look, hat included, as she athletically rides a glorious white horse.

In a follow-up photo of her in action, she wrote, “I am full again,” adding, “blessings.”

Of course, this isn’t a new hobby for the model. Mom Yolanda Hadid raised Bella, Gigi, and Anwar on the tracks, where htey learned the tricks of the equestrian trade. She shared the same image of Bella on Instagram and wrote, “Back to the foundation of our life.”

Need proof? Yolanda regularly posts adorable throwback images of Bella and the rest of the family riding horses at a young age. Here’s Bella:

And here’s Gigi:

So cute!

We’re glad to know Bella has rediscovered her passion.