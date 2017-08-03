Bella Hadid Takes a Tumble in Stiletto Boots Stamped "For Walking"

These boots were made for ... tripping? Bella Hadid learned the hard way on Tuesday night that Off-White’s thigh-high “For Walking” boots might not always be the easiest to walk in.

The model was out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin to celebrate a friend’s birthday at N.Y.C.’s Cipriani Downtown. At the beginning of the night, Hadid looked demure in an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve black minidress paired with a tiny black and white shoulder bag and a pair of thigh-high black stiletto boots made by cool-girl brand Off White with “For Walking” written down the side. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces, hoop earrings, and statement bangles for the fun night out.

Gotham/GC Images

But her exit from Cipriani wasn’t as graceful as her entrance. The supermodel took a tumble down the stairs as she left the club, proving that those boots may not be as easy to walk in as advertised.

Splash News

Luckily, Hadid was a good sport about the whole thing, laughing and smiling as she landed on the ground. It even looks like her over-the-knee boots were able to prevent her knees from getting scraped on the sidewalk.

One thing’s for sure: These boots were made for making a statement.