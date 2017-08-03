Bella Hadid Takes a Tumble in Stiletto Boots Stamped "For Walking"

These boots were made for ... tripping? Bella Hadid learned the hard way on Tuesday night that Off-White’s thigh-high “For Walking” boots might not always be the easiest to walk in.
The model was out with Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin to celebrate a friend’s birthday at N.Y.C.’s Cipriani Downtown. At the beginning of the night, Hadid looked demure in an off-the-shoulder long-sleeve black minidress paired with a tiny black and white shoulder bag and a pair of thigh-high black stiletto boots made by cool-girl brand Off White with “For Walking” written down the side. She accessorized with layered gold necklaces, hoop earrings, and statement bangles for the fun night out.
But her exit from Cipriani wasn’t as graceful as her entrance. The supermodel took a tumble down the stairs as she left the club, proving that those boots may not be as easy to walk in as advertised.
Luckily, Hadid was a good sport about the whole thing, laughing and smiling as she landed on the ground. It even looks like her over-the-knee boots were able to prevent her knees from getting scraped on the sidewalk.
RELATED: Kendall Jenner Flashes Major Underboob During a Girls' Night Out with Her Model Pals
One thing’s for sure: These boots were made for making a statement.