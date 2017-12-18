Bella Hadid Wields a Sledge Hammer for Day 18 of Love's Advent Calendar

On the 18th day of Christmas my true Love gave to me... Bella Hadid!

Early Monday morning, Love magazine unveiled the 21-year-old supermodel as the latest face inside its annual advent calendar.

A week after her older sister Gigi's appearance in the iconic holiday tradition raised a few hairs, Hadid continued this year's fierce girl power theme—this time with a sledge hammer. Dressed in racy red lingerie, the brunette beauty seemed to relish the rain that poured from above during her particularly interesting workout, which involved a sledge hammer and tractor tire.

Set to the tune of a hypnotic techno beat, Hadid repeatedly slammed the hammer down onto the rubber tire, taking brief breaks to pose seductively within the massive piece of farm equipment.

"I love beating the sh*t out of tires for fun," Hadid said in a statement. You better watch your back, Thor!

Watch Hadid's impressive hammer-wielding performance above.