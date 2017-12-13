Bella Hadid's Hilarious Facial Expressions at the Knicks Game Are Everything 

Going to sporting event is fun, but going to a sporting event with Bella Hadid? Well, now that's a blast.

The model attended the New York Knicks versus Los Angela Lakers game last night at Madison Square Garden with one of her best friends, singer Justine Skye, and from the photos taken of her during the match up, it's clear that Hadid had the best time ever.

Dressed in a white long sleeve V-neck crop top, vintage Levi's, a pair of Air Jordan 13 retro sneakers, large pendant necklace, and hoop earrings, the model enthusiastically cheered on the players from her courtside seats, and her facial expressions really are everything. Bella yelled, threw her hands in the air, and one time got so excited that she crouched down on the floor to root for her team.

RELATED: Bella Hadid Matched Her Plunging Statement Shirt to Her Shoes

James Devaney/Getty Images

James Devaney/Getty Images

James Devaney/Getty Images

James Devaney/Getty Images

Not only were her faces hilarious, but she also worked in a mid-game outfit change. Hadid swapped her white crop top for a white Knicks jersey.

James Devaney/Getty Images

James Devaney/Getty Images

Next time Hadid is looking for a pal to join her at a game, we're available!