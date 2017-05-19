Bella Hadid's Cannes Red Carpet Look Is Pure Fire

To say that Bella Hadid’s Cannes red carpet game is strong is a grave understatement.

The 20-year-old model has been cementing her status as a 21st century style icon up and down the South of France this week and we literally cannot shut up about it.

She made her Cannes red carpet debut in a low-cut high-slit Alex Vauthier gown at the premiere of Ismael’s Ghosts on Wednesday. Bella paired the pale pink ensemble with a chain-link Bulgari sapphire choker.

The look continues to slay us.

On Friday, Hadid struck once more, this time in her red carpet go-to, Dior. Matching the red carpet itself, the model arrived at the premiere of Okja in a quilted, backless red spaghetti strap gown and a Serpenti Bulgari necklace and matching bracelet.

George Pimentel/Getty

Ki Price/Getty

Alastair Grant/Getty

Of course, rocking the red carpet wasn’t enough for Bella: she had to continue her reign across social platforms. Hadid took to Insta’ to post some getting ready shots—you know, just casually writing on the floor in Dior …

“Dior day I am always so honored to walk the Film Festival carpet especially in this beautiful gown @Dior@bulgariofficial makeup by sweet legend @peterphilipsmakeup and hair by my love @jenatkinhair in my favorite color of course.” she captioned the two glamor shots.

Keep the hits coming, Bella!