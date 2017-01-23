Jan 20, 2017 @ 12:00 PM
Bella Hadid's Best Street Style Looks
Shop This Post
-
1. January 23, 2017
Bring on the fringe! Miss Hadid flashed a smile on Monday while flaunting her cool-girl style in Paris, France. The model managed to look totally low-key, yet chic as can be in a set of bad ass Off-White combat boots ($980; ssence.com), leather pants, and a fringed army green jacket.
-
2. November 20, 2016
To hit the N.Y.C. streets, the model paired a light green oversize T-shirt with sheer Alexander Wang tights featuring the word "girls" on the front of both legs. She topped off her look with a black fur coat, chunky combat boots, and delicate gold jewels.
-
3. November 18, 2016
While out in New York City, Hadid rocked a wild leopard print coat over tight black separates. She accessorized with a matching bag and heeled boots.
-
4. November 17, 2016
The model stepped out in the Big Apple rocking an oversize Canadian tuxedo made up of a denim jacket by Misbhv and baggy Off White flare jeans that featured a silver zipper up the front.
-
5. November 10, 2016
The top model wowed in a skintight nude dress that she belted at the waist. She completed her look with a denim jacket, top handle bag, and sneakers.
-
6. October 30, 2016
The star wowed in a curve-hugging denim jumpsuit that featured a plunging neckline and flare legs in New York City.
-
7. October 28, 2016
The beauty was seen in Paris wearing a dark denim jacket and coordinating skirt with a sheer black top. Purple velvet booties, a newsboy hat, and textured black bag finished her ensemble.
-
8. October 27, 2016
The model opted for a black leather jacket, cool printed pants, and a white turtleneck in the City of Lights.
-
9. October 25, 2016
Hadid donned a gorgeous black leather Dior dress that she paired with stunning accessories in the Big Apple.
-
10. October 19, 2016
In New York City, the supermodel showed off her long legs in a pair of high waisted flares with a frayed hem, ankle boots, and a black wrap-around crop top.
-
11. October 16, 2016
Hadid wowed in casual white while stepping out of a Big Apple hotel.
-
12. October 10, 2016
While celebrating her birthday with family and friends, Hadid turned heads in a silver chainmail number that left little to the imagination. Matching accessories and a white fur coat finished her look.
-
13. September 22, 2016
The catwalk queen hit the streets of Milan in a distressed denim jacket and coordinating boyfriend jeans. A bandeau top and statement accessories completed her outfit.
-
14. September 21, 2016
Hadid went all-black during Milan Fashion Week in a pair of latex pants that she styled with a leather jacket, crop top, heeled booties, and a leather bag.
1 of 14
January 23, 2017
Bring on the fringe! Miss Hadid flashed a smile on Monday while flaunting her cool-girl style in Paris, France. The model managed to look totally low-key, yet chic as can be in a set of bad ass Off-White combat boots ($980; ssence.com), leather pants, and a fringed army green jacket.
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Jan 19, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
Ripped Tights & Frigid Temps Can't Stop Olivia Munn from Looking Sexy
Jan 19, 2017 @ 5:00 PM
Kendall & Bella Cement Their Cool Girl Status in Matching Track Pants
Jan 17, 2017 @ 5:30 PM
Julianne Moore Teaches Us a Lesson in Stylishly Braving the Cold
Jan 14, 2017 @ 1:00 PM
Lady Gaga’s Casual Friday Involves an Ab-Baring Outfit and Starbucks
Jan 14, 2017 @ 11:15 AM
Bella Hadid’s Edgy Ensemble Is the Ultimate Revenge Outfit
Jan 13, 2017 @ 1:30 PM
The Hottest Guys in Florence Right Now (Prego!)
Jan 8, 2017 @ 9:00 AM