Bella Hadid Celebrated Her 21st Birthday in a Booty-Baring Thong

Bella Hadid celebrated her 21st birthday on Monday the most freeing way: by showing some skin.

The model took to Instagram on her big day and shared a story with her 15 million fans that showed her in a barely there G-string thong and a crop top.

The snap was actually taken on a different camera, and Hadid zoomed in on the display screen to show off the sultry photo, including her fierce high ponytail and smoky eye.

That wasn’t the only birthday video she posted: Hadid also chronicled her fun day out with her girlfriends while clad in a white babydoll dress.

The model then shared a sexy compilation video for her birthday. “I was born 21 years ago,” she wrote in the caption on Instagram.

Later in the night, Hadid stepped out with her big sister Gigi, clad in coordinating corset and lace-up looks for their fun night in N.Y.C.

Even mom Yolanda was present for the celebration, as her daughter deemed her “the queen of everything good” on Instagram stories.

Happy birthday, Bells! We hope it was a great one.