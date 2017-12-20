Gigi and Bella Hadid Take Zayn Malik's Mom to a New York Rangers Game

Gigi and Bella Hadid might be California natives, but the model sisters are enthusiastically embracing their new home's cold-weather sports, as they geared up for a New York Rangers game on Tuesday.

As the city's hockey team squared off against the Anaheim Ducks, the two style stars showed their team spirit while sitting courtside with younger brother, Anwar and his girlfriend, Nicola Petz, as well as Zayn Malik’s mom, Trisha, at Madison Square Garden.

With her blonde waves in a perky ponytail and a festive swipe of red lipstick, Gigi, 22, put her own spin on team camaraderie by donning a blue-and-red Rangers jersey, which she paired with black cropped jeans and glitter Reebok sneakers ($119, reebok.com).

Meanwhile, younger sister Bella took a cool girl approach to winning style, bundling up in a white jersey complete with a a striped beanie, light wash jeans, and white booties.

A stylish start to what may be a new family tradition!