Behati Prinsloo and Dusty Rose's Matching Anklets Are Squeal-worthy

March 20, 2017 @ 9:45 AM
BY: Lara Walsh

Like mother, like daughter!

Between too-cute PDA moments with hubby Adam Levine and precious shots of baby Dusty Rose, Behati Prinsloo's Instagram feed is a veritable treasure trove of adorable family memories, and her latest mother-daughter addition featuring her 5-month-old is giving us serious feels.

"Like mother like daughter," the Namibian stunner captioned the sweet mammy-and-me image alongside emojis of a diamond and a blue heart on Sunday. In the photo, we see the Victoria's Secret model and her mini-me sporting matching handmade anklets from Los Angeles fine jewelry brand Jacquie Aiche as they model their new trinkets by standing side by side on blue tile against the backdrop of a tranquil pool.

Behati Prinsloo / Instagram

It looks like the mom-of-one was feeling all the family love this weekend, as she took to Instagram on Saturday to share a series of photos of her "birthday love" Levine, who rang in his 38th birthday. In the images, we see the Maroon 5 frontman sharing a silly moment with his wife as she sticks her tongue out at him, performing in concert, and sporting a faux serious expression as he models a fluffy black coat and sheep hat at home.

Could this family get any cuter?

