Behati Prinsloo Flaunts Her Baby Bump in a Skintight Black Minidress

Behati Prinsloo is making pregnancy look like a breeze. The model, who is expecting her second child with husband and Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, was spotted out on Sunday at the Beverly Hills Farmer's Market in a skintight black minidress that flaunted her growing baby bump.

Prinsloo, who left baby Dusty Rose at home, looked radiant in the curve-hugging mini that also showed off her long legs. She paired the dress with black and white platform Vans sneakers ($65; nordstrom.com), a pink fuzzy purse, and dark shades, holding an orange smoothie and sunflowers in her hands. If we didn’t know better, we would have thought Prinsloo was spotted out in the dead of summer—if not for the fall-inspired orange patterned jacket over her shoulders to remind us that it is, in fact, October.

ROMA / MEGA

This isn’t the first time the mom to be has shown off her maternity style while grabbing some groceries. Last week, she stepped out at the farmer’s market in Beverly Hills, Calif. in a slightly cropped tee and low-slung Adidas sweatpants, showing off a hint of her bare baby bump.

Prinsloo announced her second pregnancy on Sept. 13 with a photo of her bump in a bikini. “ROUND 2,” she wrote.

ROUND 2..... A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Sep 13, 2017 at 2:27pm PDT

We can’t wait to meet their new addition.