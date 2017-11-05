Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Her Baby Bump in Green Mini at LACMA Art + Film Gala

Behati Prinsloo has that pregnancy glow! The Victoria's Secret model hit the red carpet last night for the LACMA Art+FIlm Gala in Los Angeles honoring artist Mark Bradford and filmmaker George Lucas, and the mom-to-be look amazing, as per usual.

For the event, which was presented by Gucci, the model wore a green patterned mini dress by the designer that highlighted her growing baby bump and mile-long legs. The gorgeous design featured Mandarin collar and impressive detailing. The hem of the dress and the sleeves were adorned with beads and pearls, making the eye-catching look even more striking. She finished off the ensemble with a diamond bracelet and black clutch, pulling her hair back into a sleek high ponytail.

JB Lacroix/Getty

RELATED: See All the Best Looks from the LACMA Art+Film Gala

Prinsloo took to Instagram to thank her glam squad and her date, BFF Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, for an amazing night. "Beautiful event last night. #LACMA @gucci thank you for having me glam: @cwoodhair @michaelashton and to my gorgeous date @rosiehw," she wrote alongside a photo of her on the red carpet.

Beautiful event last night. #LACMA @gucci thank you for having me ✨glam: @cwoodhair @michaelashton and 💋 to my gorgeous date @rosiehw A post shared by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Nov 5, 2017 at 11:16am PST

Prinsloo and her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, announced that they are expecting their second child together in on September 13, and ever since the model has shown off a slew of on-point maternity looks.