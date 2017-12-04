Pregnant Behati Prinsloo Cuddles Up to Adam Levine During Their Courtside Date

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting their second child together, and while they await the arrival of baby No. 2, they’re making the most of their date nights out. The basketball fans have been regulars in the front row at L.A.’s Staples Center to watch their home team, the Los Angeles Lakers, take on their opponents, and Sunday night was no exception.

The parents left 1-year-old Dusty Rose at home for their sporty evening out and sat courtside in the most casual of looks. A fresh-faced Prinsloo wore a graphic long-sleeve tee, black leggings (shop a similar pair here), and a plush red coat. She accessorized with gold hoop earrings (shop similar here) and a pendant necklace.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Levine also looked low-key in a white graphic tee, black jeans, and a gold watch. The two smiled and wrapped their arms around each other while watching their home team get defeated by the Houston Rockets.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Better luck next time, guys!