Expectant Parents Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Cuddle Up Courtside at a Lakers Game

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine are taking their love courtside. The pregnant model and the Maroon 5 frontman left baby Dusty Rose at home for a sporty date night on Wednesday.

The couple sat courtside at an NBA game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Philadelphia 76ers at L.A.’s Staples Center, and they couldn’t look happier together. The expectant parents wrapped their arms around each other, smiling and laughing as they took in the game.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Prinsloo swathed her baby bump in a black tee, matching skinnies, and lace-up combat boots, covering up with a moto jacket that she took off at one point in the night. The model completed her casual look with a ponytail, gold choker, and drop earrings. Her singer hubby looked equally low-key in a graphic tee, ripped jeans, and sneakers.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

This isn’t the only look at her baby bump that the model gave us on Wednesday.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

Behati also took to Instagram Stories to share a selfie of her body at “27 weeks” while wearing a pair of spandex bike shorts and putting a silly filter on her face. According to Levine, the couple is expecting another baby girl next year.

behatiprinsloo/Instagram

Filter or not, we think this mom-to-be is glowing.