This Is Why You Should Dump a Glass of Beer All Over Your Hair Today

Though we would strongly encourage you to dodge any airborne beer you encounter at the bar tonight, the unofficial drink of St. Patrick's Day actually packs some major benefits for your hair—provided that you're not reaching for a green-tinted one, of course. Most beer is made from a blend of hops and barley, both of which are rich in B vitamins and proteins. It's not exactly an excuse to bill beer as "healthy" by any means, but when repurposed as a hair rinse, beer can help fortify and restore shine to damaged hair. You don't need any certain type—save the craft beers for yourself, and simply grab one of those Bud Lights you bought for a party forever ago, but are currently hiding in the back of your fridge.

Take a can (or two, if you have really long hair) into the shower, and after you've shampooed, crack it open and dump the contents over your layers. Make sure your strands feel covered, massage it in, and let it work its magic for 1 to 3 minutes. Rinse out, then follow with your conditioner. There are also a few beer-infused shampoos on the market, if you don't feel like making a can of Natty Light part of your shower routine. We love Lush's Cynthia Sylvia Stout ($33; lushusa.com), Duffy's Craft IPA shampoos and conditioners ($20 each, or $35 for a set; duffysbrew.com), as well as BROO's entire lineup ($8 per product; target.com), which has a few different varieties depending on the issue you want to address.