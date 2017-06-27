The Beckham Family Has the Most Stylish Outing Ever to Celebrate Brooklyn's Book

Brooklyn Beckham has quite the support system! The entire Beckham clan, minus five-year-old Harper, stepped out to celebrate the launch of Brooklyn's photography book, What I See, in London on Tuesday night, and coming as a surprise to no one, they all looked very stylish for the special occasion.

The man of the hour, 18-year-old Brooklyn, arrived ahead of his parents, wearing a casual yet on-trend look. For his big night, he paired jeans with a white T-shirt, which he jazzed up with nice black boots, a silver chain necklace, and a bomber jacket.

His parents went for much dressier looks with Victoria looking as chic as ever in a black belted silk jumpsuit and an oversize navy blazer, which she accessorized with a coordinating clutch. Meanwhile, David wore a gray suit that featured a double-breasted jacket and tailored trousers.

On the way to the event Victoria took to her Instagram to share some snaps of her youngest sons via Stories. The first shot she shared is a selfie of her with 12-year-old Cruz and 14-year-old Romeo. "So proud x @brooklynbeckham," she wrote on the picture. She then shared a photo of just the two of her younger boys: "Boys r out to support @brooklynbeckham #whatisee."

Brooklyn's book What I See ($22.50; amazon.com) will be released August 1. Pre-order it now on amazon.