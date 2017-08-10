The Beckhams Visit the Modern Family Set, and the Photo Is Priceless 

by: Jennifer Davis
August 10, 2017

What happens when you combine the Beckham family and Modern Family? The perfect photo opp. Today, the entire Beckham crew, David, Victoria, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz, and Harper, visited the set of the hit ABC comedy, and let's just say the Dunphys and Pritchetts have some serious competition.

Victoria took to Instagram to share a photo of them on set at the Dunphy house, In the 'gram, it shows her three youngest kids sitting on the testimonial couch with Brooklyn standing directly behind them. While they're all adorably smiling for the camera, especially six-year-old Harper, it's David and Victoria along with actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson, who plays Mitchell Pritchett on the show, in the background that really make the shot. The three of them are dramatically posing, and it's too funny.

"Dunphy's are out,the Beckham's moved in.The new modern family! #DavidDumphy #mitchstolemypose @jessetyler :joy: @davidbeckham X VB," she captioned the 'gram.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BXoHsTMFE92/?taken-by=victoriabeckham

RELATED: TFW Harper Beckham Discovered Mom Was a Pop Star

If this means that the Beckhams may make a cameon on this season of Modern Family, we're here for it!

