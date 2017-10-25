The Beckham Family Took a “Super Hot” Selfie at the Pumpkin Patch

The Beckham family does everything together, from movie nights to sports events, and their latest trip to the pumpkin patch was no exception.

Even 18-year-old Brooklyn, who is on his own at college in N.Y.C., was able to make it for the day of “pumpkin hunting” with his parents and siblings, and their photos are too cute.

Pumpkin hunting 🙌🇺🇸 A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Oct 23, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

Fifteen-year-old Romeo shared a photo of his picks of the patch—wearing a Gucci tee and reflective sunnies, of course. But as cute as he looks, that wasn’t even our favorite picture of the bunch. The teen shared a selfie with his mom, Victoria, that’s making our hearts melt—and not just because it looks warm outside.

Super hot at the pumpkin patch 🌞🌞 @victoriabeckham A post shared by Romeobeckham (@romeobeckham) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:18pm PDT

“Super hot at the pumpkin patch,” Romeo captioned the photo with his mom, who has her toned arm wrapped around her son’s neck. The fashion designer looks far more casual than usual in a black baseball cap and sleeveless tank.

Big man tings A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on Oct 23, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Brooklyn also shared a video from the adventure where he impressively lifts up a massive pumpkin in the area. “Big man tings,” he joked in the caption.

Where was our invite?