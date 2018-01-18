The Beckham Family Shuts Down the Louis Vuitton Front Row with Their Devastatingly Stylish Outfits

The world’s most stylish family? Check.

Ever the trend-setting trio, Victoria, David, and Brooklyn Beckham turned heads as they hit the front row of the Louis Vuitton fall 2018 menswear show in Paris Thursday, with each one making a fashion statement as they smized from their seats.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The fashion mogul matched her husband’s swagger in mustard trousers and a beige long line coat and completed the look with a red and white striped button down and a burgundy turtleneck.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

David, meanwhile, strolled by her side in a navy sweater paired with matching trousers and a khaki-colored long-line coat.

Their 18-year-old son looked just as dapper as he sat next to Victoria in a gray wool long-lined coat paired with a Red signature Louis Vuitton top, skinny jeans, and suede booties.

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

"Emotional day for @mrkimjones X so pleased to be here for you x kisses from Paris x @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham @louisvuitton," Victoria wrote on her Instagram, alongside a photo of them posing with Kim Jones, the Men’s Artistic Director for the brand.

NurPhoto/Getty Images

"Well done, Matie boy. Lots of love,” Brooklyn added in a video post from the show.

As the family took in the Louis Vuitton collection, they didn’t just watch male models rock the duds on the catwalk. Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell strutted down the runway too, with both stunning in coordinating Louis Vuitton logo-emblazoned coats.

They were both in the video Brooklyn posted, walking by Jones’s side as he wrapped the show.