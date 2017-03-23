Wait, Did Frozen's Olaf Make a Cameo in Beauty and the Beast?

Everyone knows that Disney loves to drop little Easter eggs in their films, with characters from other movies discreetly popping up in the form of toys (hello, Nemo as a stuffed animal in Monsters Inc.), and even as animated extras in a crowded scene (yes that is Rapunzel and Flynn Rider walking through Arendelle in the beginning of Frozen). So when it came to Beauty and the Beast, we were hoping to spy at least one Disney reference somewhere in the movie.

People sat down with Luke Evans and Josh Gad, who play Gaston and his side-kick Le Fou, respectively, and asked if there are any Easter eggs in the film fans should look out for. "The Easter egg I fought for [director] Bill Condon to put in but we never did," explained Gad. "There’s a moment in the original where a bunch of snow falls on LeFou and he becomes a snowman and I thought, this could kill. It’s a little meta but it could be great." Gad voiced Olaf in Frozen, and we're sure he would have loved to slightly reprise the animated role.

Laurie Sparham/ Walt Disney Studios

Evans and Gad as Gaston and Le Fou

Ultimately, though, the scene ended up on the cutting room floor. “Nobody guarantees us anything," he joked. "We’re not even guaranteed that we’re going to be in the movie. It’s all based on our interview performances."

"Which so far have been terrible," added Evans. Oh, you boys!

Watch Gad and Evans kill it in Beauty and the Beast, alongside Dan Stevens and Emma Watson, in theaters now.