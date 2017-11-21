The Death of Barbra Streisand's Beloved Dog Devastated the Singer

Six months later, Barbra Streisand is still coming to terms with the loss of her furry best friend.

The iconic songstress’s love for her beloved late pooch Samantha is no secret thanks to social media. Before “Sammie’s” death this past May at the age of 14, the Grammy Award-winning singer’s Instagram feed prominently featured various photos of her faithful sidekick as she accompanied Streisand to her performances and on road trips. And on Monday, the iconic songstress compared the aftermath of her beloved 14-year-old pooch Samantha’s passing to grieving a child in an interview with the Associated Press.

#NationalPetDay - Sammie A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Apr 11, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Time to relax with Jim and Sammie on vacation. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 29, 2016 at 4:31pm PDT

OK, I’m ready to start the tour… A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 31, 2016 at 11:35am PDT

Sam and I on our way to the Directors Guild Awards. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Feb 7, 2015 at 8:34pm PST

“She was always with me; the last 14 years she went everywhere I went,” the singer said of the pup, who was born in May 2003. “She was at every performance. It was like losing a child. It was kind of awful.”

I never need an excuse to post a photo of Sammie - look at her face! #NationalPuppyDay A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Mar 23, 2016 at 4:02pm PDT

Where's Sammie? A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 27, 2015 at 9:49am PDT

The 75-year-old—who’s compared her furry friend to “the daughter [she] never had”—memorably had a cake made in Sammie’s likeness one year and even began her own Instagram journey in August 2014 by posing with her beloved pup.

The real Sammie looking at her cake Sammie. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 14, 2016 at 3:19pm PDT

Hello Instagram… isn’t my Samantha just precious? A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on Aug 6, 2014 at 12:20pm PDT

Then on May 27, the legendary musician broke hearts everywhere when she posted a moving tribute to her late dog.

“Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” she penned alongside a candid shot of her cuddling with Sammie, who is dressed in a pink T-shirt. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her.”

Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha. May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her. May 2003 - May 2017. A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on May 27, 2017 at 12:10pm PDT

Cue the tears.