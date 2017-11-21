The Death of Barbra Streisand's Beloved Dog Devastated the Singer

Six months later, Barbra Streisand is still coming to terms with the loss of her furry best friend.
The iconic songstress’s love for her beloved late pooch Samantha is no secret thanks to social media. Before “Sammie’s” death this past May at the age of 14, the Grammy Award-winning singer’s Instagram feed prominently featured various photos of her faithful sidekick as she accompanied Streisand to her performances and on road trips. And on Monday, the iconic songstress compared the aftermath of her beloved 14-year-old pooch Samantha’s passing to grieving a child in an interview with the Associated Press.
“She was always with me; the last 14 years she went everywhere I went,” the singer said of the pup, who was born in May 2003. “She was at every performance. It was like losing a child. It was kind of awful.”
The 75-year-old—who’s compared her furry friend to “the daughter [she] never had”—memorably had a cake made in Sammie’s likeness one year and even began her own Instagram journey in August 2014 by posing with her beloved pup.
Then on May 27, the legendary musician broke hearts everywhere when she posted a moving tribute to her late dog.
“Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” she penned alongside a candid shot of her cuddling with Sammie, who is dressed in a pink T-shirt. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her.”
Cue the tears.