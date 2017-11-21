The Death of Barbra Streisand's Beloved Dog Devastated the Singer

Lara Walsh
Nov 21, 2017 @ 9:30 am

Six months later, Barbra Streisand is still coming to terms with the loss of her furry best friend.

The iconic songstress’s love for her beloved late pooch Samantha is no secret thanks to social media. Before “Sammie’s” death this past May at the age of 14, the Grammy Award-winning singer’s Instagram feed prominently featured various photos of her faithful sidekick as she accompanied Streisand to her performances and on road trips. And on Monday, the iconic songstress compared the aftermath of her beloved 14-year-old pooch Samantha’s passing to grieving a child in an interview with the Associated Press.

#NationalPetDay - Sammie

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

Time to relax with Jim and Sammie on vacation.

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

OK, I’m ready to start the tour…

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

Sam and I on our way to the Directors Guild Awards.

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

“She was always with me; the last 14 years she went everywhere I went,” the singer said of the pup, who was born in May 2003. “She was at every performance. It was like losing a child. It was kind of awful.”

I never need an excuse to post a photo of Sammie - look at her face! #NationalPuppyDay

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

Where's Sammie?

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

The 75-year-old—who’s compared her furry friend to “the daughter [she] never had”—memorably had a cake made in Sammie’s likeness one year and even began her own Instagram journey in August 2014 by posing with her beloved pup.

The real Sammie looking at her cake Sammie.

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

Hello Instagram… isn’t my Samantha just precious?

A post shared by Barbra Streisand (@barbrastreisand) on

RELATED: Barbra Streisand Shares a Touching Message for Céline Dion Following Her Husband's Passing

Then on May 27, the legendary musician broke hearts everywhere when she posted a moving tribute to her late dog.

“Jason took this pic of me holding Sammie on Mother's Day. This is the last time my picture was taken with my beloved girl Samantha,” she penned alongside a candid shot of her cuddling with Sammie, who is dressed in a pink T-shirt. “May she rest in peace. We cherish every moment of the 14 years we had with her.”

Cue the tears.

Show Transcript

[MUSIC] Coinage. Life, Well spent. Presented by Geico. Pets have become an expensive part of American households. Last year, animal owners spent an estimated $62 billion on their fur babies. Roughly a third of this, over $24 billion, was spent on [UNKNOWN] for Fido and Fifi. In recent years owners have been more selective about the food they give their pets. Natural, locally sourced ingredients have become popular. Dogs on average will eat $269 worth of food per year, while cats will cost $246 and birds just $120. Veterinary care makes up the second highest source of spending. Nearly $16 billion was spent on vet bills in 2016. Being mindful of your pet's health and well-being is key in the longevity of the animal. Basic office appointments cost between $45 and $55 per annual visit. This price doesn't include any additional costs like dental cleaning or vaccines. Which can add on an extra $20 to $400. On average owners should expect to spend $375 per annual vet visit. Approximately $15 billion are spent on supplies and over the counter medicines for our four legged friends. Supplies include litter, food bowls and other accessories. Needed for your animal's daily life. Animal owners will also spend $47 per year on dog toys and $28 on cat toys. These cost also include animal clothing and costumes. Halloween isn't just for humans anymore. [MUSIC] Coinage, life well spent, presented by GEICO.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!