Barbara Bush Turns 92: See Her and More First Ladies' Inaugural Gowns

Happy birthday to Barbara Bush! Today, the former first lady and wife to the 41st President of the United States, George H. W. Bush, turns 92. As first lady, she and her president husband served their term in the White House from 1989 to 1993. Today, Barbara is remembered for her service to the United States, including efforts to improve literacy rates by starting the Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy.

We can't forget about Bush's always-classic style. Her trademark accessory was a pearl necklace most often paired with a structured jacket. In later years, she kept it classy with matching cardigan sets. But, what's perhaps most memorable from her first-lady fashion days was the royal blue inaugural gown she wore in 1989 when her husband took the oath of office. With a velvet bodice and asymmetrically draped silk skirt, the gown—designed by Arnold Scaasi—transformed Bush into the epitome of glamour. See the birthday gal's dress, along with other gorgeous inaugural gowns worn by first ladies, in photos.