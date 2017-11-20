Barack Obama Wrote His Own Joe Biden Meme and It's the Best One Yet

Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s bromance memes are basically the only thing getting us through 2017, and now we have a new, incredibly special one to bookmark.

In honor of the former vice president’s 75th birthday, Obama wrote his own meme for Biden, and it’s basically a love letter to his VP.

Obama wrote on Twitter:

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth—

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.

He completed the tweet with a sweet message: “Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have.”

In InStyle’s December issue, Biden addressed the viral Tweets that have taken the Internet by storm. “I think the reason the memes worked is because no one has ever doubted the authenticity of the relationship. And by the way, we have had shouting matches too, but that’s what brothers do, that’s what friends do. They don’t let insults or hurts go unattended,” he told InStyle.

For the record, his favorite meme is the friendship bracelet one.

Maybe after today he’ll have a new top choice.

Happy birthday, Joe!