Barack Obama Wrote His Own Joe Biden Meme and It's the Best One Yet

Olivia Bahou
Nov 20, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s bromance memes are basically the only thing getting us through 2017, and now we have a new, incredibly special one to bookmark.

In honor of the former vice president’s 75th birthday, Obama wrote his own meme for Biden, and it’s basically a love letter to his VP.

Obama wrote on Twitter:

ME: Joe, about halfway through the speech, I’m gonna wish you a happy birth—

BIDEN: IT’S MY BIRTHDAY!

ME: Joe.

He completed the tweet with a sweet message: “Happy birthday to @JoeBiden, my brother and the best vice president anybody could have.”

In InStyle’s December issue, Biden addressed the viral Tweets that have taken the Internet by storm. “I think the reason the memes worked is because no one has ever doubted the authenticity of the relationship. And by the way, we have had shouting matches too, but that’s what brothers do, that’s what friends do. They don’t let insults or hurts go unattended,” he told InStyle.

RELATED: Joe Biden on a Potential 2020 Run, Losing His Son, and Keeping Up the Fight

For the record, his favorite meme is the friendship bracelet one.

Maybe after today he’ll have a new top choice.

Happy birthday, Joe!

I had no qualms asking him if I was gonna get a hug at the shoot. I was, I'm going in, I'm going in for the hug and then I probably went and got about eight. [MUSIC] At InStyle, it's very important to us to profiling incredible and inspiring people which is why we wanted to feature former Vice President Joe Biden in our December issue. Meeting Joe Biden was pretty as the kids say rad. I met him in his kitchen actually and he made us both a coffee, and he has this jacket actually his Vice-Presidential jacket they would use when they were traveling. And it has patches that says Vice President and he just ripped them off cuz he's like I guess I can't wear those anymore. So it's a funny way of meeting someone that you've seen on a particular stage for a long time, and then the kind of Day-to-day of their role but it becomes quite striking and the sort of irreverence of just like our guest I'm not gonna [INAUDIBLE] anymore, Vice President Biden has a dog called Champ who we actually ended up photographing with him as well because cuz he kept wandering on set and Champ needs loving too, [INAUDIBLE] who photographed the feature did a beautiful picture of Of Mr. Biden with shampoo he had to sometimes take off and take off with just to keep him kind of amused. Because Mr. Biden is such associated with Delaware we photographed him in his Delaware cap and a Delaware sweat shirt, he's also quite famed for his wearing of And so we could not let a [UNKNOWN] moment pass in terms of a portrait. I think what I learned from talking from Vice President Biden was he's not made up his mind about whether he's gonna run in 2020 yet. As he said to me, three and a half years is a long, long time in politics. So, I think that's what I learned is a very human response he had to that question, and he's very honest. And And straightforward. So I think that we just have to remember that these people that we put on these pedestals, or expect certain things from, are human beings, and he is very much that. [MUSIC] [SOUND]

