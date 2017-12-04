Barack Obama Says More Women Should Be Leaders Since Men Are "Having Some Problems"

Barack Obama is here for women, plain and simple.

Stephane Cardinale/Corbis/Getty Images

Over the weekend in Paris, the former president spoke to a group of leaders in media, finance, and academics known as Les Napoleons, and it was there that he said it’s time more women step into positions of power. According to the Huffington Post, he said doing so is important “because men seem to be having some problems these days.”

While Obama reportedly didn’t specifically call out any men, the Huffington Post suggests his comments were in response to the men across various fields who have recently been accused of sexual harassment and assault in the workplace.

“Not to generalize, but women seem to have a better capacity than men do, partly because of their socialization,” he said.

In addition, Obama commented on President Donald Trump’s administration and his views on climate change, calling it a “temporary absence of American leadership” in reference to the United States’s removal from the Paris climate accord.

Last week, Obama paid a visit to the Dalai Lama in New Delhi, India, where they also discussed Trump’s politics.