Barack Obama Singing "Look What You Made Me Do" Is Internet Gold

The Internet never ceases to amaze us. If you're in need of a Labor Day weekend pick-me-up, we would suggest watching this fan-made video of Barack Obama "singing" Taylor Swift's new single "Look What You Made Me Do." Yes, it's every bit as amazing as it sounds.

Love it or hate it, you can't deny that Taylor Swift's revenge anthem is really catchy—so catchy that it broke several records on the day it was released. We don't know for sure, but we're guessing it's been played a few times in the Obama household, and if you've ever wondered what former president Obama would sound like singing the tune, you're about to find out.

Some musical genius took the time to splice together clips from Obama's speeches to make it sound like he's singing "Look What You Made Me Do." You really just have to watch it:

https://twitter.com/Dory/status/903068149905362944 obama singing look what you made me do pic.twitter.com/2gqVJbKJFG — Dory (@Dory) August 31, 2017

This might be the meme to end all memes—pure Internet gold.

We genuinely hope Obama does this in real life.