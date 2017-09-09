TFW Barack Obama Crashes Your First Week of School

Can you imagine having Barack Obama walk into your classroom during the first week of school? Yeah, we can't either. But that's exactly what the former president did at McKinley Tech in Washington, D.C. this week.

The look on these students' faces is priceless. They're just sitting in a circle, doing typical back-to-school activities, when none other than former president Barack Obama casually strolls into the classroom.

"You guys don't mind me crashing, right?" Obama asked the students. Obviously they said no!

The 56-year-old leader proceeded to give the students at McKinley Tech a pep talk they're sure to remember.

"One of the things I did throughout my presidency was I'd meet with groups of young people everywhere I went, whether it was here in the United States or when I was traveling overseas," Obama told the class. "Just to kind of hear from them, find out what they're interested in, because I do believe that most of the problems we have are going to be solved by you."

Obama posted a video of his visit on Instagram—it's actually his first post in almost a year, and a great one, at that.

We're willing to bet those lucky students are going to be extra motivated this school year.