Barack and Michelle Obama Are Disgusted by Harvey Weinstein Allegations

You can add the Obamas to the long list of high-profile public figures who have spoken out against the appalling sexual harassment allegations reported both by the New York Times and the New Yorker about movie producer Harvey Weinstein. The former President and First Lady released a statement condemning Weinstein and his actions, which span decades.

"Michelle and I have been disgusted by the recent reports of Harvey Weinstein," Obama said. "Any man who demeans and degrades women in such fashion needs to be condemned and held accountable, regardless of wealth or status. We should celebrate the courage of women who have come forward to tell these painful stories. And we all need to build a culture, including by empowering our girls and teaching our boys decency and respect, so we can make such behavior less prevalent in the future."

Weinstein is a longtime Democratic donor, who contributed to the Obama campaign in 2008 and 2012. The President's daughter Malia Obama, 18, also interned at the Weinstein Company during her gap year between high school and Harvard, so the allegations must have come to a shock to the Obamas.

Earlier today, Hillary Clinton, who received money for her 2016 presidential campaign, also spoke out against Weinstein. "I was shocked and appalled by the revelations about Harvey Weinstein," Clinton said in a statement through her spokesman Nick Merrill. "The behavior described by women coming forward cannot be tolerated. Their courage and the support of others is critical in helping to stop this kind of behavior."

Along with politicians, actresses like Gwyneth Paltrow and Angelina Jolie have come forward to both tell their stories about Weistein, and many like Meryl Streep, George Clooney, and Brad Pitt have spoken out in support of the women who have come forward.