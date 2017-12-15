Barack Obama Wore a Santa Hat to Surprise Kids at a Boys & Girls Club

Barack Obama may no longer be president, but he’s still giving back to his D.C. community. The former POTUS made a surprise visit to a Boys & Girls Club in the U.S. capital on Thursday—dressed in a Santa hat, no less.

Obama dropped in for some after-school activities at the Jelleff Club in Washington, D.C., looking every bit the cool dad in his festive headgear and a brown leather jacket. According to The Washington Post, the former politician met with about 50 middle school students, visiting with the students and staff for about 30 minutes. And yes, as may be inferred by the Santa hat, he was sure to bring along gifts. He even posed with a baby on his lap:

Office of Barack Obama

“There’s no better time than the holiday season to reach out and give back to our communities,” Obama wrote on Twitter alongside a group photo. “Great to hear from young people at the Boys & Girls Club in D.C. today.”

Office of Barack Obama

Though you may miss him in the White House, you can’t deny that this gift-giving role suits him. Maybe the North Pole has an opening?