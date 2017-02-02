The Internet Is Going Crazy Over the Obamas on Vacation

The Internet Is Going Crazy Over the Obamas on Vacation
Chris Jackson/Getty Images
February 1, 2017 @ 7:00 PM
BY: Brandi Fowler

It's safe to say the Obamas are living it up following their eight years in the White House.

Not long after Malia Obama was spotted showing off her winter style at the Sundance Film Festival last week, Barack and Michelle Obama sent the Internet into a tizzy when they were snapped making their way to the "nice vacation" the former POTUS promised post-inauguration.

Fresh off their trip to Palm Springs, Calif., it was clear the couple was still in full vacay mode as they strolled about with big smiles on the Richard Branson-owned Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands.

While we've gotten used to seeing Barack in a white button-down and slacks, the politico traded in his presidential duds for a black T-shirt, black shorts, black flip-flops, and a black backwards baseball cap ... as if to say 'New year, who dis?'. Meanwhile, the former FLOTUS completely matched Barack's vibe, showing she was ready to enjoy the island vibes too in cut-off shorts, two pigtails, and a fedora. (And the coolest mom and dad of the year award goes to...)

Although they undoubtedly earned the time off, the former First Couple exuding all that casual getaway swagger (specifically Barack rocking a backwards baseball cap) still sent the Internet into overdrive.

Here are just a few of the people who couldn't get enough of the Obama vacation sightings...

Fingers crossed there will be many more low-key vacation photos to come.

All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

