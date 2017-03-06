We’re Obsessed with Michelle Obama’s Edgy Yet Functional Black Tote

X
Shop This Post
March 6, 2017 @ 2:45 PM
by: Hana Asbrink

Leave it to Michelle Obama to step out with the most perfect off-duty tote for her weekend gallery-hopping jaunt with hubby Barack.

The former First Lady and President Obama were the picture of casual chic Sunday in Washington, D.C., getting their dose of culture at the National Gallery of Art after their fun and fancy-free British Virgin Islands getaway.

AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Michelle Obama donned a city girl favorite: an all-black ensemble that was not without its share of punched-up accessories in the form of a mini arm party and a versatile leather tote we could see being a trusted go-to bag on the daily. The black top handle Alexander Wang satchel featured a belted padlock and chain detail ($950; alexanderwang.com).

Courtesy

Alexander Wang Tote EMBED 

Available at Alexander Wang | $950

SHOP IT

The former president, meanwhile, couldn’t look happier carrying a shopping bag in his souped-up dad uniform, which was topped with a buttery brown leather jacket. Both exhibited shades and easy smiles.

VIDEO: Inside the Obama Family's Kalorama Home

We’ll be keeping an eye on these two during their laid-back return to civilian life in the nation’s capital.

SHOW TRANSCRIPT

[MUSIC]

More Videos

See All Latest News

Sponsored Stories

Related Videos

 
All products featured were editorially selected. InStyle may receive a percentage of sales for items purchased from these links.

InStyle Branding Text

InStyle.com is part of the Time Inc. Style Collection and the Time Inc. Lifestyle Network. Copyright © 2017 Time Inc.
InStyle is a registered trademark of Time Inc. All rights reserved.
Back to Top