Barack Obama and Justin Trudeau Reunite with a Bromantic Dinner Date

BY: Meghan Overdeep
June 7, 2017 @ 8:15 AM

Barack Obama has excellent taste in friends. A week after meeting with Prince Harry and George Clooney in England, the former president continued his efforts to promote the Obama Foundation with a visit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Montreal Tuesday. Talk about an itinerary!

In a handful of photos shared from their first get-together since Obama left office in January, the current and former world leaders looked at ease as they chatted candidly over dinner at Montreal's Liverpool House restaurant.

"Tonight in Montreal, @BarackObama and @JustinTrudeau discussed their shared commitment to developing the next generation of leaders," the Obama Foundation tweeted alongside a photo of the pair at the table.

https://twitter.com/ObamaFoundation/status/872289650546790400

Trudeau shared a similar photo from the meeting on Twitter and wrote: "How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks @BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown."

https://twitter.com/JustinTrudeau/status/872263834559549440

We'd like to thank you too, Barack, and Justin for these photo and video moments.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVBetPbnzgf/

Barry in MTL #obama #montreal #burgundylion #joebeef #vinpapillon

A post shared by PaulDesbaillets (@pauldesbaillets) on

Please, stop by anytime, just make sure you document it on film.

