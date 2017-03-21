The Obama-Biden Bromance Is Heading to a Big Screen Near You

Get ready for your favorite memes of Barack Obama and Joe Biden's bromance to come to life.

The Obama White House is set to be immortalized on the big screen now that Universal Pictures has optioned From the Corner of the Oval, a book proposal by former White House stenographer Beck Dorey-Stein, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Although the film is still a while away—the book won't even be published unti 2018—we do know a few details about what its plot will entail. Rather than revealing any inside details on the Obama Administration, the book instead focuses on the relationships between the staffers at the White House.

The "high concept workplace comedy" will follow "a young woman living in Washington D.C. who is at an all-time career low when, through a twist of fate, she goes from serving cocktails to lobbyists to being hired as a stenographer in the Obama White House," the site reports. "The ultimate fish out of water, she stumbles into an elite world and finds herself navigating a series of misadventures in life and love."

The former POTUS and Vice President's friendship sparked dozens of memes while they were in office. As we wait on the news of a release date, take a peek at a few of the hilarious memes that gave us some serious giggle attacks. Fingers crossed that some of that comedy will be in the film.

