See the Stars' Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Speech

On Tuesday night Barack Obama delivered his formal farewell to the nation he has led for the past eight years. In a moving address, the 44th president reminisced on the country's virtues and accomplishments and offered optimism and advice for the future. He thanked his wife, Michelle Obama, and his daughters, Malia and Sasha, for their steadfast devotion and unwavering grace. "You have made me proud, and you have made the country proud," he told her, stopping to wipe away a tear.
"Whether we have seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people—in living rooms and in schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts—those conversations are what have kept me honest, and kept me inspired, and kept me going," he told the crowd. "And every day, I have learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man."
At points he seemed overcome with emotion, as some audience members wept openly, his daughter Malia included. And when it was over, he promised to continue to serve as a citizen.
RELATED: Michelle Obama's Best Looks Ever
Celebrities took to social media with a myriad of feelings as the historic presidency finally came to its final chapter. Scroll down and to view the highlights.
Kerry Washington:
Khloé Kardashian:
Gabrielle Union:
Alyssa Milano:
Madonna:
George Takei:
Ellen DeGeneres:
Katy Perry:
Lin-Manuel Miranda:
Zendaya:
Shonda Rimes:
Miley Cyrus:
Gina Rodriguez:
Ciara:
Gigi Hadid:
RELATED: Celebrities React to Donald Trump's Presidential Election Win
Simone Biles:
Lena Dunham:
Mr President- my first vote ever was cast for you (in line behind Busta Rhymes no less! I ❤️ NY) and it will always be an honor and a privilege to have joined forces with other Americans to elect a leader I believed in with every cell of my being. Your dignity, grace and passion changed minds & lives. You are a relentless advocate, a kind fighter, a fearless feminist father. You are a paragon of decency and honor. Oh, and you're fucking cool/funny. Like so many, I'm not ready to say goodbye. So I'll just thank you and hope you know that you're needed now more than ever (after a vacation. You and Michelle, your brilliant teammate, deserve a real umbrellas in your drinks vacation.) I hope you know that you don't just leave behind broken hearts- you also galvanized us and readied us for this moment and I'll watch that speech again any time I forget. I love you. Thank you.
Drake:
Niall Horan:
Rita Ora:
Ne-Yo:
Hailey Baldwin: