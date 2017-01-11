See the Stars' Reactions to President Obama's Farewell Speech

On Tuesday night Barack Obama delivered his formal farewell to the nation he has led for the past eight years. In a moving address, the 44th president reminisced on the country's virtues and accomplishments and offered optimism and advice for the future. He thanked his wife, Michelle Obama, and his daughters, Malia and Sasha, for their steadfast devotion and unwavering grace. "You have made me proud, and you have made the country proud," he told her, stopping to wipe away a tear.

"Whether we have seen eye-to-eye or rarely agreed at all, my conversations with you, the American people—in living rooms and in schools; at farms and on factory floors; at diners and on distant military outposts—those conversations are what have kept me honest, and kept me inspired, and kept me going," he told the crowd. "And every day, I have learned from you. You made me a better president, and you made me a better man."

At points he seemed overcome with emotion, as some audience members wept openly, his daughter Malia included. And when it was over, he promised to continue to serve as a citizen.

Celebrities took to social media with a myriad of feelings as the historic presidency finally came to its final chapter.

Kerry Washington:

YES WE CAN #obamafarewell — kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 11, 2017

Khloé Kardashian:

Obama — Khloé (@khloekardashian) January 11, 2017

Gabrielle Union:

Alyssa Milano:

Madonna:

Good-bye Mr. President! 🇺🇸There will never be another one like you! 🙏🏻 Barack Obama you are a King amongst Men. 👑🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 10, 2017 at 8:31pm PST

George Takei:

Watching Obama's final address, and realizing how very, very far we are about to descend. Farewell, O Captain my Captain! Heavens save us. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) January 11, 2017

Ellen DeGeneres:

.@POTUS @BarackObama I love you more than I have space on Twitter to describe. #ObamaFarewell — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) January 11, 2017

Katy Perry:

Lin-Manuel Miranda:

Zendaya:

Me watching my president Obama's farewell address tonight...I'm not gonna be able to do it y'all... pic.twitter.com/RQoaY5HEPV — Zendaya (@Zendaya) January 11, 2017

Shonda Rimes:

Miley Cyrus:

Thank you @barackobama !!!! We love you so much! Miss you already! 💛✌️️💛✌️️regram @happyhippiefdn A photo posted by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on Jan 10, 2017 at 10:33pm PST

Gina Rodriguez:

Ciara:

Thank You Mr. President. #ObamaFarewell A photo posted by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 10, 2017 at 9:52pm PST

Gigi Hadid:

Simone Biles:

Lena Dunham:

Drake:

As a Canadian that calls America home for part of the year I will always carry your words and the memory of your time in office with me as inspiration. Big up yaself O. A photo posted by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) on Jan 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PST

Niall Horan:

Don't get me started but I'm going to miss the obamas . The nicest family on earth . — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) January 11, 2017

Rita Ora:

I will Never forget how kind your words were after my performance for you at the White House. Thank you for everything you have done. Legends. #dontgo A photo posted by Rita Ora (@ritaora) on Jan 11, 2017 at 4:27am PST

Ne-Yo:

I don't want this speech to end. #ObamaFarewell — NE-YO (@NeYoCompound) January 11, 2017

