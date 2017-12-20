Barack Obama Channels Santa Claus at D.C. Boys & Girls Club in New Video

Barack Obama is taking his style cues straight from Santa Claus.
As the former president headed to a Washington, D.C. Boys & Girls Club to spread the season's greetings, he followed St. Nick’s lead with a sartorial twist, wearing a festive red hat and his trusted leather jacket in a new video posted by the Obama Foundation.
Surprising around 50 middle school students with dozens of gifts, Obama melted our hearts, as he wished the kids and staffers a happy holiday in a sweet clip shared to Twitter on Tuesday. “Because I heard that you guys were good, and even the ones who were naughty were just a little naughty, I thought I’d bring by some toys,” Obama can be heard telling the overjoyed kids.
As the video comes to a close, the dad of two looks ahead to the New Year, and reassures viewers that despite a turbulent political environment, everything will be alright come 2018.
“I hope in your communities you guys are all doing something wonderful that brings us all together at a time when people are feeling stressed sometimes and anxious about the future,” he said. “Doing something good for somebody will make you feel better. Happy holidays, everybody. Merry Christmas. Have a great new year.”
Who better than Obama to bring the holiday cheer?