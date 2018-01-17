Barack Obama's Sweet Birthday Message for Michelle Will Melt Your Heart   

Michelle Obama got a very special shout out from husband Barack Obama for her 54th birthday. The former President shared a heartwarming message for his wife of 25 years along with a sweet photo of the two of them on Instagram, and it's guaranteed to make you melt.

"You're not only my wife and the mother of my children, you're my best friend. I love your strength, your grace, and your determination. And I love you more each day. Happy Birthday, @MichelleObama," he wrote alongside a picture of him looking lovingly at Michelle. Say it together now: awww.

While the social media post is enough for us to declare #couplegoals, that's hardly the only special thing that Barack did for Michelle on her birthday. He also sent her a bouquet of gorgeous flowers and a handwritten card, in which you can see his well-known signature.

"Thank you @BarackObama for the beautiful flowers waiting for me in the office this morning. You’re my best friend, biggest fan, and getting notes and flowers from you will never get old," she captioned the photo of the flowers and card she received from her husband.

"And to the many people from around the country who sent cards and posted on social media, you have no idea how much we love hearing from you. I know birthdays can sometimes be bittersweet (54!), but your messages of hope, generosity, and warmth have always reminded me how lucky and blessed we are."

Happy Birthday, Michelle!