Barack and Michelle Obama Unveil Their History-Making Official Portraits

The Obamas may no longer live in the White House, but they continue to break barriers.

On Monday, the National Portrait Gallery unveiled the portraits of former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michele Obama and the newly commissioned pieces are making history. The artists behind the artwork are Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, the first African-Americans ever to create official presidential portraits for the gallery, which contains more than 1,600 works of art. The two new pieces will be on display beginning Feb. 13.

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Image

President Obama’s portrait, by Wiley, finds him sitting with a floral background. Time says the New York City-based artist is "best known for his vivid depictions of people of color." According to the Smithsonian, Obama said of Wiley’s work: “What I was always struck by when I saw his portraits was the degree to which they challenged our ideas of power and privilege,”

Kehinde Wiley's portrait of Barack Obama. pic.twitter.com/GAIDXIcPEB — Dan Zak (@MrDanZak) February 12, 2018

Baltimore-based Sherald’s depiction of Michelle Obama is a softer one. According to writer Kriston Capps, Michelle reacted to the unveiling (in a custom Milly dress) by saying, “Let me just take a minute. Wow. It’s amazing.” In 2016, Sherald became the first woman to win the National Portrait Gallery Outwin Boochever Portrait competition. She’s known for her use of bold colors and for depicting African American subjects in different shades of gray.

On Twitter, reactions varied and people discussed the importance of the art, and what they personally thought of the pieces.

His St. Dionysus is one of my favorite pieces at the Milwaukee Art Museum. He's probably one of the most talented painters of our time. pic.twitter.com/SyEwevTsna — Amin B. (@AminSense) February 12, 2018

Regardless of partisanship, the Obama presidency broke historical barriers. The significance for the little brown boys and girls -and for Americans who believe in equal opportunities for all- who see their portraits hanging in the Smithsonian, cannot be overstated. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) February 12, 2018

These CANNOT be the official Obama White House portraits. They just can't. NOTHING is this awful on purpose. pic.twitter.com/RtgScx2WM1 — Bill Mitchell (@mitchellvii) February 12, 2018

Can we talk about how stunningly powerful it is to see a black man in a garden the way Kehinde Wiley painted Barack Obama?!



It dismantles so much and creates new visions of masculinity that black men rarely have the public permission to explore. pic.twitter.com/pwycHtbbDX — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) February 12, 2018

Listening to the Obamas & artists speak this morning at the National Portrait Gallery lifted my spirits! I miss the dignity, class, intelligence, scandal free administration, & kindness we knew with Obamas in the White House! #BlackHistoryMonth #DemForce #VoteBlue #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/8G46U4RHdj — AnalisaSwan#DemForce (@Analisa_Swan) February 12, 2018

Kehinde Wiley's official portrait of President Obama is stunning. Simply stunning. Love the floral leafy background, the humble arm chair, the open shirt collar. And that beautiful face etched with Time, Strength and Grace... @BarackObama#ObamaPortraits — Ron Asher (@rmasher2) February 12, 2018

Listening to the Obamas & artists speak this morning at the National Portrait Gallery lifted my spirits! I miss the dignity, class, intelligence, scandal free administration, & kindness we knew with Obamas in the White House! #BlackHistoryMonth #DemForce #VoteBlue #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/8G46U4RHdj — AnalisaSwan#DemForce (@Analisa_Swan) February 12, 2018

Kehinde Wiley's official portrait of President Obama is stunning. Simply stunning. Love the floral leafy background, the humble arm chair, the open shirt collar. And that beautiful face etched with Time, Strength and Grace... @BarackObama#ObamaPortraits — Ron Asher (@rmasher2) February 12, 2018

Monday morning joy as portraits of President and First Lady Obama are revealed by artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. Reminds me to hope. #ObamaPortraits pic.twitter.com/6r4NtH0rxx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 12, 2018

WOW AMY PAINTED MICHELLE IN HER SIGNATURE GREY SCALE THIS IS A NOT JUST A PORTRAIT THIS IS A WORK OF ART #ObamaPortraits



For the fashion crowd:

DRESS BY MILLY



THERE IS NOTHING LIKE THIS IN THIS MUSEUM OR OFFICIAL AMERICAN PORTRAITURE ! pic.twitter.com/qwT0RuvbU1 — sirsargent (@Sirsargent) February 12, 2018

RELATED: Michelle Obama Declares She's Back in First Major Speech Since Leaving Office

The National Portrait Gallery has been commissioning these portraits since the George H.W. Bush administration, and in 2006, the gallery began including portraits of the First Lady. President Obama’s portrait will be on display at the American Presidents exhibit on the second floor of the gallery, while Michelle Obama’s will find a home in another area of the museum.

A few facts about the portraits? The National Portrait Gallery uses funds from private donations to pay for the artwork, though Congress used to take care of the bill. According to Time, the presidents typically choose the artists to depict them, meaning they’re more likely than not pleased with the results. Sometimes, they can ask for a new piece, which Theodore Roosevelt did after disliking his original.