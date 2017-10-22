Bar Refaeli Welcomes Her Second Child with Husband Adi Ezra

Juan Naharro Gimenez/WireImage
Olivia Bahou
Oct 22, 2017 @ 10:30 am

Congratulations are in order for Bar Refaeli and her husband Adi Ezra! The couple just welcomed their second child, a girl named Elle on Friday evening in Israel.

Baby makes four, as the model gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Liv, back in August of 2016. She announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in March, joking that she had “something cooking” in a sweet post.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hired a Surrogate to Carry Their Third Child

Throughout her pregnancy, Refaeli continued to show off bikini-clad photos of her baby bump, some that were new and some that were throwbacks to last year and her previous pregnancy. “#eat #getpregnant #repeat,” she joked alongside this stunning photo.

Last year.. #eat #getpregnant #repeat 🌸

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

"Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a mom of two," the model said in a statement. 

“We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8:50 p.m, weighing 3 kilos. We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives.”

Congratulations to the happy family!

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!