Bar Refaeli Welcomes Her Second Child with Husband Adi Ezra

Congratulations are in order for Bar Refaeli and her husband Adi Ezra! The couple just welcomed their second child, a girl named Elle on Friday evening in Israel.

Baby makes four, as the model gave birth to her first child, a baby girl named Liv, back in August of 2016. She announced her second pregnancy on Instagram in March, joking that she had “something cooking” in a sweet post.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Hired a Surrogate to Carry Their Third Child

Throughout her pregnancy, Refaeli continued to show off bikini-clad photos of her baby bump, some that were new and some that were throwbacks to last year and her previous pregnancy. “#eat #getpregnant #repeat,” she joked alongside this stunning photo.

Last year.. #eat #getpregnant #repeat 🌸 A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Jun 18, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

"Our hearts are full of love right now, as I am excited to announce I am a mom of two," the model said in a statement.

“We welcomed Liv’s little sister, Elle, into the world on Friday, Oct. 20 at 8:50 p.m, weighing 3 kilos. We are all happy, healthy and eager to start this new chapter in our lives.”

Congratulations to the happy family!