Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Sexy Bikini Snap

BY: Meghan Overdeep
August 31, 2017 @ 8:00 AM

Not even a growing baby bump can get in the way of Bar Refaeli's ability to rock a sexy string bikini.

On Wednesday, the 32-year-old Israeli model, who's currently pregnant with her second child, took to Instagram with a photo of herself sunning her burgeoning belly in a tranquil field of grass while wearing a sultry swimsuit. Refaeli, who welcomed her first child, daughter, Liv, with her husband, Adi Ezra, less than a year ago, looks positively radiant in the skimpy getup and a pair of aviator sunglasses. In keeping with the photo's naturalist vibe, the blue-eyed beauty captioned the 'gram with only an emoji: a single blade of grass.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYbHLphn0rh/

🌱

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

Refaeli is no stranger to sexy maternity ensembles. Her babymoon in Thailand this May offered an endless parade of envy-inducing bikini snaps—baby bump and all.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUmNcBpDR-2/

🤰🏼

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU1Vg1ZDBfS/

Can't move, won't move, why move?!

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

Now that's what we call maternity goals.

