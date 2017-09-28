Bar Refaeli's Baby Bump Photo Has Us Seeing Double

BY: Faith Cummings
September 28, 2017 @ 9:30 AM

Bar Refaeli's second baby is on the way!

The model's baby bump is growing by the day and she's using Instagram to document it.

But Refaeli is having a bit of fun; rather than post a straightforward maternity photo, she shared a comparison snap that shows an uncanny resemblance between her first and second pregnancies.

In the adorable shot, she sports the same cutout LBD—that take the curve-hugging, Kim Kardashian West approach to maternity style. Only differences are her hair—Refaeli rocked a half-up, half-down style for her 2017 image rather than—and her husband's look.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZiT25dHlwj/?hl=en&taken-by=barrefaeli

Same week, same dress, same place. Different year. ✨

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

"Same week, same dress, same place. Different year. :sparkles:," is how she captioned the side-by-side snap.

This comes after some exquisite baby bump photos earlier this month, which feature Refaeli on the beach and in a stunning black-and-white shot.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZMKpzcHkrf/?hl=en&taken-by=barrefaeli

 

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZBxtx2n1OF/?hl=en&taken-by=barrefaeli

Happy #BumpDay Post your bump to raise awareness about the need for maternal health care worldwide. 👶🏼

A post shared by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on

RELATED: Bar Refaeli Shows Off Her Baby Bump in a Sexy Bikini Snap

Refaeli and husband Adi Ezra welcomed their daughter, Liv, in August of last year. So until their new bundle of joy arrives, we're totally gushing over the cuteness in this photo.

