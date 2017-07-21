Balmain Celebrated Its Los Angeles Boutique Opening with a Star-Studded Bash

Stars flock to wherever Balmain goes.

And the iconic fashion house's latest celebration was no exception. The brand had a lot to toast to—Balmain's Los Angeles boutique recently opened and its Beats by Dre collaboration was just released this week—thus, Olivier Rousteing partied with his slew of fabulous friends to commemorate the accomplishments.

VIDEO: Kim Kardashian West's Post-Baby Transformation

BFF and muse Kim Kardashian West flaunted her toned abs in a crop top and sheer slit skirt, while the man of the night uplifted his signature all-black look with a monochrome striped blazer. The KKW Beauty founder actually had a fashion emergency just moments before bringing the sizzle to the celebration, as she spilled some makeup on her top. Luckily, her makeup artist Rob Scheppy came to the rescue! And the social media queen documented it all on Snapchat.

Kardashian West was just one of many stylish stars at the fête. Kerry Washington was a vision in a LWD and Kate Bosworth layered on the glam in an embellished long-sleeve top and '80s-inspired black poof skirt. Nick Carter, Hailee Steinfeld, and Halsey were also in attendance.

Check out some of our favorite ensembles from the brand's celebration below.