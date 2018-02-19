The BAFTAs 2018 Full Winners List

Alexandra Whittaker
Feb 18, 2018 @ 8:30 pm

The 2018 BAFTAs have arrived, and on Sunday London's Royal Albert Hall welcomed stars, from buzzy nominees like Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan to Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the annual event.

When Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright announced the nominees for the EE British Academy Film Awards back in January, there were some expected accolades and surprising shutouts.

The Shape of Water came away with the most nominees of the year, totaling 12 between Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress among others. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Darkest Hour followed with nine nominations each.

What was notably snubbed? Steven Spielberg's The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Despite earning six Golden Globe nominations and eight Critics' Choice Award nominations, it was not up for a single BAFTA Award.

So who actually took home an award?

Read through the complete list of BAFTA nominees and find out the winners of each category below.

Film

Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Director

Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve
Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro – WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RELATED: J.Law Almost Made It to the Golden Globes After-Parties, but Emma Stone Had Other Plans

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh – WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory – WINNER
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby and Paul King

Outstanding British Film in 2018

Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin and David Schneider
God's Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson and Jack Tarling
Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and Alice Birch
Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman and Simon Farnaby
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin – WINNER

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2018

The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (Producers)
I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director) and Emily Morgan (Producer) – WINNER
Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer) and Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director) and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (Producer)

Film Not in the English Language

Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd
First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh
The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook and Syd Lim – WINNER
Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky
The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi and Alexandre Mallet-Guy

Documentary

City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman
I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck – WINNER
Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk
Jane, Brett Morgen

Animated Film

Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson – WINNER
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
My Life as a Courgette, Claude Barras and Max Karli

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins – WINNER
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis

Editing

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss – WINNER
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

RELATED: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges – WINNER
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Makeup and Hair

Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat and Kerry Warn
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji – WINNER
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver and Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini and Arjen Tuiten

Original Music

Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat – WINNER

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau – WINNER

Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson – WINNER
Dunkirk, Scott Fisher and Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell and Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nominees TBD
War for the Planet of the Apes, Nominees TBD

Sound

Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini and Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten – WINNER
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille and Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson and Matthew Wood

British Short Animation

Have Heart, Will Anderson
Mamoon, Ben Steer
Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low – WINNER

British Short Film

Aamir Vika, Evdokimenko, Emma Stone and Oliver Shuster
Cowboy, Dave Colin O'Toole and Jonas Mortensen – WINNER
A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Patrick Campbell
Work, Aneil Karia and Scott O'Donnell
Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon and John Fitzpatrick

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Daniel Kaluuya – WINNER
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!