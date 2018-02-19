The BAFTAs 2018 Full Winners List

The 2018 BAFTAs have arrived, and on Sunday London's Royal Albert Hall welcomed stars, from buzzy nominees like Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan to Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the annual event.
When Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright announced the nominees for the EE British Academy Film Awards back in January, there were some expected accolades and surprising shutouts.
The Shape of Water came away with the most nominees of the year, totaling 12 between Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress among others. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Darkest Hour followed with nine nominations each.
What was notably snubbed? Steven Spielberg's The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Despite earning six Golden Globe nominations and eight Critics' Choice Award nominations, it was not up for a single BAFTA Award.
So who actually took home an award?
Read through the complete list of BAFTA nominees and find out the winners of each category below.
Film
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Director
Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve
Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro – WINNER
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Best Actress
Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Best Actor
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER
Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Best Supporting Actress
Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER
Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Best Supporting Actor
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RELATED: J.Law Almost Made It to the Golden Globes After-Parties, but Emma Stone Had Other Plans
Best Original Screenplay
Get Out, Jordan Peele
I, Tonya, Steven Rogers
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh – WINNER
Best Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory – WINNER
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider
Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh
Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin
Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby and Paul King
Outstanding British Film in 2018
Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski
The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin and David Schneider
God's Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson and Jack Tarling
Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and Alice Birch
Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman and Simon Farnaby
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin – WINNER
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2018
The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (Producers)
I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director) and Emily Morgan (Producer) – WINNER
Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer) and Thomas Napper (Director)
Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)
Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director) and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (Producer)
Film Not in the English Language
Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd
First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh
The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook and Syd Lim – WINNER
Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky
The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi and Alexandre Mallet-Guy
Documentary
City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman
I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck – WINNER
Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan
An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk
Jane, Brett Morgen
Animated Film
Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson – WINNER
Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart
My Life as a Courgette, Claude Barras and Max Karli
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins – WINNER
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis
Editing
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss – WINNER
Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
RELATED: All the Glamorous 2018 Golden Globes Red Carpet Arrivals
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran
Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran
I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson
Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges – WINNER
The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira
Makeup and Hair
Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat and Kerry Warn
Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji – WINNER
I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver and Adruitha Lee
Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips
Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini and Arjen Tuiten
Original Music
Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer
Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat – WINNER
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola
Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer
Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis
The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau – WINNER
Special Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson – WINNER
Dunkirk, Scott Fisher and Andrew Jackson
The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell and Kevin Scott
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nominees TBD
War for the Planet of the Apes, Nominees TBD
Sound
Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini and Mac Ruth
Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten – WINNER
The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille and Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson and Matthew Wood
British Short Animation
Have Heart, Will Anderson
Mamoon, Ben Steer
Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low – WINNER
British Short Film
Aamir Vika, Evdokimenko, Emma Stone and Oliver Shuster
Cowboy, Dave Colin O'Toole and Jonas Mortensen – WINNER
A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Patrick Campbell
Work, Aneil Karia and Scott O'Donnell
Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon and John Fitzpatrick
EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)
Daniel Kaluuya – WINNER
Florence Pugh
Josh O'Connor
Tessa Thompson
Timothée Chalamet