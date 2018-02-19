The BAFTAs 2018 Full Winners List

The 2018 BAFTAs have arrived, and on Sunday London's Royal Albert Hall welcomed stars, from buzzy nominees like Margot Robbie and Saoirse Ronan to Kate Middleton and Prince William, for the annual event.

When Natalie Dormer and Letitia Wright announced the nominees for the EE British Academy Film Awards back in January, there were some expected accolades and surprising shutouts.

The Shape of Water came away with the most nominees of the year, totaling 12 between Best Film, Best Director, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress among others. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri and The Darkest Hour followed with nine nominations each.

What was notably snubbed? Steven Spielberg's The Post, starring Meryl Streep and Tom Hanks. Despite earning six Golden Globe nominations and eight Critics' Choice Award nominations, it was not up for a single BAFTA Award.

So who actually took home an award?

Read through the complete list of BAFTA nominees and find out the winners of each category below.

Film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Director

Blade Runner 2049, Denis Villeneuve

Call Me by Your Name, Luca Guadagnino

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro – WINNER

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Best Actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best Actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour – WINNER

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best Supporting Actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya – WINNER

Kristen Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best Supporting Actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri – WINNER

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best Original Screenplay

Get Out, Jordan Peele

I, Tonya, Steven Rogers

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh – WINNER

Best Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory – WINNER

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Ian Martin and David Schneider

Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool, Matt Greenhalgh

Molly's Game, Aaron Sorkin

Paddington 2, Simon Farnaby and Paul King

Outstanding British Film in 2018

Darkest Hour, Joe Wright, Tim Bevan, Lisa Bruce, Eric Fellner, Anthony McCarten and Douglas Urbanski

The Death of Stalin, Armando Iannucci, Kevin Loader, Laurent Zeitoun, Yann Zenou, Ian Martin and David Schneider

God's Own Country, Francis Lee, Manon Ardisson and Jack Tarling

Lady Macbeth, William Oldroyd, Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly and Alice Birch

Paddington 2, Paul King, David Heyman and Simon Farnaby

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent and Pete Czernin – WINNER

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer in 2018

The Ghoul, Gareth Tunley (Writer/Director/Producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (Producers)

I Am Not a Witch, Rungano Nyoni (Writer/Director) and Emily Morgan (Producer) – WINNER

Jawbone, Johnny Harris (Writer/Producer) and Thomas Napper (Director)

Kingdom of Us, Lucy Cohen (Director)

Lady Macbeth, Alice Birch (Writer), William Oldroyd (Director) and Fodhla Cronin O'Reilly (Producer)

Film Not in the English Language

Elle, Paul Verhoeven and Saïd Ben Saïd

First They Killed My Father, Angelina Jolie and Rithy Panh

The Handmaiden, Park Chan-Wook and Syd Lim – WINNER

Loveless, Andrey Zvyagintsev and Alexander Rodnyansky

The Salesman, Asghar Farhadi and Alexandre Mallet-Guy

Documentary

City of Ghosts, Matthew Heineman

I Am Not Your Negro, Raoul Peck – WINNER

Icarus, Bryan Fogel and Dan Cogan

An Inconvenient Sequel, Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk

Jane, Brett Morgen

Animated Film

Coco, Lee Unkrich and Darla K. Anderson – WINNER

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Ivan Mactaggart

My Life as a Courgette, Claude Barras and Max Karli

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins – WINNER

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Ben Davis

Editing

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos and Paul Machliss – WINNER

Blade Runner 2049, Joe Walker

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast, Jacqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

I, Tonya, Jennifer Johnson

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges – WINNER

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Makeup and Hair

Blade Runner 2049, Donald Mowat and Kerry Warn

Darkest Hour, David Malinowski, Ivana Primorac, Lucy Sibbick and Kazuhiro Tsuji – WINNER

I, Tonya, Deborah La Mia Denaver and Adruitha Lee

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips

Wonder, Naomi Bakstad, Robert A. Pandini and Arjen Tuiten

Original Music

Blade Runner 2049, Benjamin Wallfisch and Hans Zimmer

Darkest Hour, Dario Marianelli

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat – WINNER

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner and Alessandra Querzola

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley and Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Austerberry, Jeff Melvin and Shane Vieau – WINNER

Special Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049, Gerd Nefzer and John Nelson – WINNER

Dunkirk, Scott Fisher and Andrew Jackson

The Shape of Water, Dennis Berardi, Trey Harrell and Kevin Scott

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Nominees TBD

War for the Planet of the Apes, Nominees TBD

Sound

Baby Driver, Tim Cavagin, Mary H. Ellis and Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill, Mark Mangini and Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Richard King, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo and Mark Weingarten – WINNER

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Glen Gauthier, Nathan Robitaille and Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick, Stuart Wilson and Matthew Wood

British Short Animation

Have Heart, Will Anderson

Mamoon, Ben Steer

Poles Apart, Paloma Baeza and Ser En Low – WINNER

British Short Film

Aamir Vika, Evdokimenko, Emma Stone and Oliver Shuster

Cowboy, Dave Colin O'Toole and Jonas Mortensen – WINNER

A Drowning Man, Mahdi Fleifel, Signe Byrge Sørensen and Patrick Campbell

Work, Aneil Karia and Scott O'Donnell

Wren Boys, Harry Lighton, Sorcha Bacon and John Fitzpatrick

EE Rising Star Award (Voted for by the Public)

Daniel Kaluuya – WINNER

Florence Pugh

Josh O'Connor

Tessa Thompson

Timothée Chalamet