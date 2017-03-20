Backstreet Boy A.J. McLean Welcomes a Baby Girl—Find Out Her Musical Name

Congratulations are in order for A.J. McLean and his wife Rochelle!

The happy couple welcomed their second child together—a baby girl—at 5:10 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, in L.A, People reports. McLean's rep confirmed that the new arrival weighed in at 8 lbs., 3 oz. and measured 22 inches long. As for her name? Lyric Dean McLean.

The family’s latest addition makes their 4-year-old daughter Ava Jaymes an older sister. McLean took to Instagram in September to share their pregnancy news with an image of Air Jordan sneakers that indicated his family was expecting a plus-one.

In a statement to People, the newly minted father of two said, "Having two baby girls is a dream come true and we couldn’t be any more proud or excited to welcome Lyric Dean McLean into the world and into our family."

“I was told by someone very dear to me that having a child will change you forever, and that was beyond true with Ava. We decided to try one more time because even though Ava is so independent, the idea of having a sister or brother for her became more and more important to us,” McLean said.

"Now, seeing the excitement and anticipation that Ava has about being a big sister is truly amazing, and the best feeling in the world," he continued. "She’s been practicing for months with her dolls, and with some of my wife’s friends’ babies.”

Back in January, McLean told People that little Ava’s sleeping patterns made it quite difficult for the couple to make room for a new child. Thankfully their plans worked, but raising a newborn is always a challenge. “Whatever our next child is, boy or girl, you would think that, ‘Oh, I did it once, I’ve got it,” he told People. “No. It’s hard. It’ll make it easier, but it’s still going to be a brand-new learning process.”

As an enthusiastic dad, McLean frequently takes to social media to share updates on his little girl.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BMaIyzTBWyi/?taken-by=skulleeroz&hl=en Mani pedi day with my munchkin! #daddysgirl. A post shared by Aj mclean (@skulleeroz) on Nov 4, 2016 at 5:30pm PDT

Congratulations to the family!