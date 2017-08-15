Bachelorette Runner-Up Peter Kraus Is Hosting a Bridal Bootcamp to Get You in Your Best Shape Ever

The Bachelorette runner-up Peter Kraus may not be ready for an engagement just yet, but he is prepared to help you get into wedding shape. The reality TV contestant and owner of Worth Personal Training is leading an eight-week bridal bootcamp in conjunction with Style Me Pretty that promises to get you in your best shape ever.

“Peter will be bringing you the moves, meal plans, and motivation you need to get in the best shape of your life, whether for your big day or just because,” Style Me Pretty wrote on Instagram.

Kraus was also excited to share the news of his new video series. “Get fit for your big day with 8 weeks of in-home workouts designed to help women everywhere look and feel their best, plus wellness tips from [Molly Winding], herself a bride-to-be and the brains behind this collaboration,” he wrote on Instagram.

The first week’s workout just went live on Style Me Pretty, and it includes three days of circuit exercises and three days of cardio. The program even comes with a sample meal plan to supplement those grueling workouts.

Judging by those abs, Kraus’s fitness routine certainly works.