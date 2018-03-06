STDs, Free Clothes, and More Juicy Details From the Bachelor Tell-All Book

Bachelor Nation might still be recovering from Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s epic finale fail last night, but alas, another day, another Bachelor bombshell.

This time around, the metaphorical mic drop comes in the form of a juicy tell-all, Bachelor Nation: Inside the World of America’s Favorite Guilty Pleasure, released today by Dutton ($15; amazon.com).

Written by L.A. Times reporter Amy Kaufman, the book is the first in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at The Bachelor and Bachelorette franchises, detailing everything from how the show was started to the complicated, and often flawed casting process, to what actually happens to that Neil Lane ring when the couple of the moment breaks up (hint: it goes to ring heaven).

Kaufman speaks with scores of former Bachelors, Bachelorettes, contestants (both the villains and the fan faves), and producers, to lift the veil on the ins and outs of the beloved reality show. She also tries to explain how—and frankly, why—it’s managed to captivate audiences for 35 seasons.

Celeb fans like Allison Williams and Amy Schumer also lend a hand throughout the book in hilarious essays called, “Why I’m a Fan.” And no surprise here—Schumer sums up her love for the series best, saying: “It’s kind of awful to watch the show. And it’s the thing I most look forward to every week. It’s fucked up.”

We couldn’t agree more. Read on for nine of the most shocking revelations from what we’re pretty sure Chris Harrison would call the most dramatic book in Bachelor history.