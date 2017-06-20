Bachelor in Paradise Resumes Filming After Investigation Finds No Misconduct

Good news, Bachelor in Paradise fans: The show will go on. Almost 10 days since announcing that production had halted, the reality series has resumed filming in Mexico.

Production was suspended due to an investigation over “allegations of misconduct” in an incident that reportedly involved DeMario Jackson and Corinne Olympios. In a statement to People on Tuesday, Warner Bros. addressed the controversy.

“As we previously stated, we recently became aware of allegations regarding an incident on the set of Bachelor in Paradise in Mexico. We take all such allegations seriously. The safety, security and well-being of the cast and crew is our number one concern, and we suspended filming so that the allegations could be investigated immediately and thoroughly,” the statement read.

“Our internal investigation, conducted with the assistance of an outside law firm, has now been completed. Out of respect for the privacy interests of those involved, we do not intend to release the videotape of the incident. We can say, however, that the tape does not support any charge of misconduct by a cast member. Nor does the tape show, contrary to many press reports, that the safety of any cast member was ever in jeopardy,” the statement adds.

“Production on this season of Bachelor in Paradise will be resuming, and we plan to implement certain changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.”

While it’s still unclear whether Jackson and Olympios will be returning to set, we do now know that the series will be returning for another season.