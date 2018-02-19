Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Ultimate Kissing Dos and Don'ts

Before this season of The Bachelor even began, we knew one solid thing about Arie Luyendyk Jr.—the man can kiss.

Let’s not forget, he was given the unfortunate nickname “the kissing bandit” when he was on Emily Maynard’s season of the show, always sneaking kisses with her during one-on-ones, group dates, you name it.

When he was named the Bachelor late last year, host Chris Harrison even went as far as calling Luyendyk Jr. the best kisser this show has ever seen—high praise from a man who's watched his fair share of make out b-roll over the years.

RELATED: This Is How The Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Got Over His Breakup With Emily Maynard

ABC/Paul Hebert

And he has definitely lived up to his reputation this season. Aside from that one awkward time that he turned down Annaliese’s surprise smooch, Luyendyk Jr. has had some pretty hot make-out sessions with most of the women, including one with Kendall under the Eiffel Tower in Paris and with Becca K. in the alleyways of Italy.

VIDEO: Bachelor Arie 'Pillow Lips' Luyendyk Jr. Reveals His Go-To Kissing Tips

So when we caught up with Luyendyk Jr. to chat about the current season, we had to know: What exactly makes for a memorable kiss in his eyes?

“It’s kind of hard to describe, but it really comes down to the chemistry between two people and if there is an attraction,” Luyendyk Jr. told InStyle. “I don’t believe you can teach someone to be a good kisser—it’s either there or it’s not.”

ABC/Paul Hebert

And as he admits, during his stint as The Bachelor, it proved to be a good barometer when he was trying to find The One. “So much can be told through a kiss,” he said.

Still, not every smooch is a winner—even for Luyendyk Jr. When asked what makes for a bad kiss, he had a quick response. “My biggest turnoff is definitely when somebody just holds their mouth open and plays, like, thumb war with my tongue,” he said, laughing. “It’s just the worst!”

We’re pretty sure that girl didn’t make it to the final four.

The Bachelor is on Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.