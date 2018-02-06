Chrissy Teigen and John Legend's Daughter Luna Hosts an Impromptu Concert at Home

Could we have another chart-topping Legend on our hands?

The apple certainly doesn’t fall far from the tree when it comes to John Legend and his 21-month-old daughter, as seen in a sweet clip shared by mom, Chrissy Teigen, on Monday.

“This song is for you, mom!” the supermodel captioned a video, which shows baby Luna displaying her vocal prowess with original lyrics while singing into a mini blue microphone.

Dressed in a white-and-pink sundress for her concert close-up, the pint-sized tot proudly belts out an impromptu tune, with the pregnant Lip Sync Battle host cheering in the background.

Luna’s latest music endeavors come shortly after the “All of Me” hitmaker hinted that his daughter may someday make songs alongside him in the future. “She likes to [sit at the] piano with me and play,” the Grammy Award-winning crooner told People last month, adding that she is “interested for sure” in music.

He continued, “You know, who knows what that will develop into.”