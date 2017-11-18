Azzedine Alaïa Has Passed Away at Age 77

The fashion industry is in mourning after the loss of an icon on Saturday—designer Azzedine Alaïa died in Paris at the age of 77.

Tunisian-born Alaïa has been a major player in the fashion world since the 1980s, when he gained prominence thanks to his body-hugging knit garments, which earned him the nickname "King of Cling." Over the course of his career, Alaïa opened popular boutiques in N.Y.C. and Beverly Hills, and he dressed a huge number of A-list stars, from Greta Garbo to Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga. Just this year, Alaïa made his return to the couture runway after a six year hiatus, showing a well-received collection in Paris.

Upon hearing news of his passing, the fashion community immediately responded with an outpouring of sadness and love on social media.

Victoria Beckham took to Twitter to call the designer a "true master" and one of her biggest inspirations.

A sad day. Rest in peace #azzedinealaia ...You were a true master and one of my biggest inspirations 🙏 x VB pic.twitter.com/ZIFMRtHHCH — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) November 18, 2017

Also on Twitter, Kris Jenner shared a photo of herself with the late designer, thanking him for "all the wonderful memories."

What a beautiful gift you were...thank you for all of the wonderful memories.. RIP #azzedinealaia #loved pic.twitter.com/cJA3PF3yTv — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) November 18, 2017

Though he may be gone, we have no doubt that Alaïa's legacy will live on for many years to come. Rest in peace.