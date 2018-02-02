Ayesha and Steph Curry Are Expecting Another Baby, and Their Announcement Is Everything

Curry for three!

Basketball player Stephen Curry and actress Ayesha Curry are expecting another child and the couple announced the news in a simple Instagram shared Friday.

In the picture, Ayesha stands barefoot in an all-white look and a T-shirt with the word "Preggers" across the front—and just in case her graphic tee wasn't clear enough, she clued fans into the happy news with her caption.

Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed ... and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3" she wrote.

The Golden State Warriors player has yet to Instagram the news himself, but his fans are already flooding his comments with well-wishes.

The Currys have two children already, daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, and the family frequently shares pics of their lives on their social media accounts. (Riley is an Internet sensation on her own, thanks to her adorable on-camera antics like when she attended her father's MVP acceptance press conference in 2016.)

Mi familia 😍😍😍😍😍 A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on Jan 2, 2018 at 9:59pm PST

Looks like the Curry family's going for three, and we couldn't be more excited to see it.