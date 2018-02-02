Ayesha and Steph Curry Are Expecting Another Baby, and Their Announcement Is Everything

Alexandra Whittaker
Feb 02, 2018 @ 2:15 pm

Curry for three!

Basketball player Stephen Curry and actress Ayesha Curry are expecting another child and the couple announced the news in a simple Instagram shared Friday.

In the picture, Ayesha stands barefoot in an all-white look and a T-shirt with the word "Preggers" across the front—and just in case her graphic tee wasn't clear enough, she clued fans into the happy news with her caption.

Phillip Faraone/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

"Heyyyy how did this happen?! Curry party of 5. Feeling very blessed ... and very sick. Yippie! #curryfor3" she wrote.

The Golden State Warriors player has yet to Instagram the news himself, but his fans are already flooding his comments with well-wishes.

The Currys have two children already, daughters Riley, 5, and Ryan, 2, and the family frequently shares pics of their lives on their social media accounts. (Riley is an Internet sensation on her own, thanks to her adorable on-camera antics like when she attended her father's MVP acceptance press conference in 2016.)

Mi familia 😍😍😍😍😍

A post shared by Ayesha Curry (@ayeshacurry) on

Looks like the Curry family's going for three, and we couldn't be more excited to see it.

Show Transcript

If you'd ask me, I'd say, like, I'm not, it's fine, like Valentine's Day is cool. If you ask my husband, he'd probably be like, no, she loves Valentine's Day, and she expects the world. [MUSIC]. But ultimately, I feel like Valentine's Day is just about like. Like feeling the love and so as long as that is there, it should be there 365 days a year, but as long as that day you're made to feel extra loved, I feel like I'm cool. Like a hand-written not goes an extra long way. [MUSIC] I am definitely a planner. He'll strategically ask me what I want to do, so he can't mess it up. You know my cookbook came out in September, and so this year he's gonna actually be cooking dinner for me. Four courses out of the book. We will see how it goes. [MUSIC] My gosh, he is the most difficult person to buy for. So most guys love sneakers, most Men are sneaker heads, and love a good pair of kicks. He has his own sneakers, and so I'm just like SOL. And then they have their team luggage, so I can't get him a travel bag. So I usually resort to some sort of sexy coupon book. I'm telling you, the handmade stuff goes a long way. [LAUGH]. [MUSIC]

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!