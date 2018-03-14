Ava Phillippe Just Spontaneously Chopped Off Her Long Blonde Hair

It's no secret that Ava Phillippe looks just like her famous parents, Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. The 18-year-old has been compared to them a countless number of times, and while we're usually over here discussing who she really looks like, her most recent haircut has swayed the debate—for now.

Phillippe hit the red carpet with Witherspoon for the London premiere of A Wrinkle in Time, where she showed of a brand new bob, and we have to say she looks fabulous. While going from long to super short hair may be something that a lot of people put some major consideration into, that's not her style.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

She made the decision to cut off her hair on Tuesday and just went for it. The budding star shared her spur of the moment decision on her Instagram stories along with her new 'do writing, "spontaneously chopped! thanks to AJ @thechapelpalace!"

Pierre Suu/Getty Images

If you're getting flashbacks to Witherspoon circa 2008, you're definitely not alone. Buzzfeed pointed out the uncanny resemblance between her and her mom from the era, and they're very on point. Just think back to her role in the Southern rom-com Sweet Home Alabama—they could be twins. If you need some proof, just look at the photo of Reese below from a trip to Brazil in '08.

Marcos Jose Issa de Souza/Getty Images

The big difference between their two cuts is that Witherspoon's has some choppy layers and a bit of side bang, but other than that we're seeing double.