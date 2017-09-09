Ava Phillippe Is 18! See 13 Times the Birthday Girl Looked Just Like Mom Reese Witherspoon

Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe! Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s oldest turns 18 years old today, and the teen has grown into a stunning young woman who looks, well, just like mom!

The resemblance is seriously uncanny between these two, and we often have to do a double-take when either post a #twinning snap on their Instagram account. But don’t expect Ava to be playing a young Reese on screen anytime soon: The teen seems to prefer being behind the camera.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Witherspoon told David Letterman in an interview that her daughter hasn’t expressed an interest in being a movie star like mom. “She’s very artistic though. She’s sort of a songwriter, and she paints,” she said.

Ava certainly loves to show off her talents on social media, posting photos that demonstrate both her eye for photography and her drawing skills.

In honor of her 18th birthday, join us in taking a look back at 13 times the teen and her mom couldn’t look more alike, and watch more in the video at top.

Happy 4th y'all! #GoldenHour @avaphillippe ❤️❤️🇺🇸 A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 4, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

🌷🌷🌷 A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on May 14, 2017 at 3:20pm PDT

There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! 💖🎂💖 #ProudMom A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Mar 23, 2017 at 3:39pm PDT

So proud of my awesome mama and her passion for this project. It is so nice to see these wonderful, talented women in roles just as dynamic as they are. #biglittlelies 💐💕🚺 A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Feb 7, 2017 at 11:57pm PST

Mother daughter time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jul 8, 2016 at 12:25pm PDT

congrats! #specialnight A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Oct 30, 2015 at 11:20pm PDT

<3 A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on Jun 19, 2015 at 3:23pm PDT

The best way to enjoy #gelato??? #ThreeGenerations 😂😂😂👌🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 3:01pm PDT

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹 A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on Jun 19, 2015 at 12:43am PDT

happy mother's day to the most wonderful woman in my life! you are everything great and more, and I am inspired, motivated, and loved by you everyday. I am so grateful to be a part of your life, and I love you so much :) A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on May 10, 2015 at 12:08pm PDT