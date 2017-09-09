Ava Phillippe Is 18! See 13 Times the Birthday Girl Looked Just Like Mom Reese Witherspoon

BY: Olivia Bahou
September 9, 2017 @ 7:00 AM

Happy birthday, Ava Phillippe! Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe’s oldest turns 18 years old today, and the teen has grown into a stunning young woman who looks, well, just like mom!

The resemblance is seriously uncanny between these two, and we often have to do a double-take when either post a #twinning snap on their Instagram account. But don’t expect Ava to be playing a young Reese on screen anytime soon: The teen seems to prefer being behind the camera.

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Witherspoon told David Letterman in an interview that her daughter hasn’t expressed an interest in being a movie star like mom. “She’s very artistic though. She’s sort of a songwriter, and she paints,” she said.

Ava certainly loves to show off her talents on social media, posting photos that demonstrate both her eye for photography and her drawing skills.

In honor of her 18th birthday, join us in taking a look back at 13 times the teen and her mom couldn’t look more alike, and watch more in the video at top.

Happy 4th y'all! #GoldenHour @avaphillippe ❤️❤️🇺🇸

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

🌷🌷🌷

A post shared by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

There’s nothing better than celebrating my birthday with my wonderful kids! 💖🎂💖 #ProudMom

A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

Mother daughter time ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

congrats! #specialnight

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

<3

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

The best way to enjoy #gelato??? #ThreeGenerations 😂😂😂👌🇮🇹

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

What an honor to see Mr. Valentino at dinner last night in Rome @maisonvalentino #legend ❤️🇮🇹

A photo posted by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

me and my "straight-shooter" ❤️

A photo posted by Ava Phillippe (@avaphillippe) on

